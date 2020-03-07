|
|
LITTLE Christopher John "John" 28th February 2020
Late of Narrawallee, formerly of Marouba.
Dearly loved husband of Lorraine (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Elizabeth, Michael and Mark, Stephen and Jody-Lee, stepfather to Stephen, Glenn and Jojo. Adored grandfather and great grandfather, loved uncle and great uncle.
Sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 81 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's life this Monday 9th March 2020 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020