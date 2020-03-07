Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John "John" LITTLE

Add a Memory
Christopher John "John" LITTLE Notice
LITTLE Christopher John "John" 28th February 2020

Late of Narrawallee, formerly of Marouba.



Dearly loved husband of Lorraine (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Geoffrey and Elizabeth, Michael and Mark, Stephen and Jody-Lee, stepfather to Stephen, Glenn and Jojo. Adored grandfather and great grandfather, loved uncle and great uncle.

Sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 81 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's life this Monday 9th March 2020 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -