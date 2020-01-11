Home
Christine Dianne HARDES

Christine Dianne HARDES Notice
HARDES (Nee: Enderby) Christine Dianne Late of Wallsend

Formerly of

Birmingham Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

8th January, 2020

Aged 64 Years



Dearly loved wife of Leonard. Much loved mother of Pauline, & John. Loved and adored Nanna of Samantha, Taylah, Haylee, Kate, and Lily. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt of her family. Good friend of many.



The family and friends of Christine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 14th January, 2020, service commencing at 9.30am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
