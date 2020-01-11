|
|
HARDES (Nee: Enderby) Christine Dianne Late of Wallsend
Formerly of
Birmingham Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
8th January, 2020
Aged 64 Years
Dearly loved wife of Leonard. Much loved mother of Pauline, & John. Loved and adored Nanna of Samantha, Taylah, Haylee, Kate, and Lily. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt of her family. Good friend of many.
The family and friends of Christine are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 14th January, 2020, service commencing at 9.30am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020