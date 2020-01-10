Home
Services
Fry Bros
61 Port Stephens Street
Raymond Terrace, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian HARRISON

Add a Memory
Christian HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Christian Aged 29 Years 29.10.1990 - 6.1.2020 of Maitland Very much loved husband of TAMARA, son and son-in-law of JEN and PHILLIP (dec), SCOTT and NICOLE. Adored brother and brother in law of JAYMIN, MAREE, ISAAC, SCOTT, MIA and BRYDEE. Loved by all his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to Celebrate CHRISTIAN's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on SATURDAY, 11th January, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church or made online.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -