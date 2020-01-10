|
|
HARRISON Christian Aged 29 Years 29.10.1990 - 6.1.2020 of Maitland Very much loved husband of TAMARA, son and son-in-law of JEN and PHILLIP (dec), SCOTT and NICOLE. Adored brother and brother in law of JAYMIN, MAREE, ISAAC, SCOTT, MIA and BRYDEE. Loved by all his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to Celebrate CHRISTIAN's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on SATURDAY, 11th January, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church or made online.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 10, 2020