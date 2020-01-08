|
ROBINSON Christene Anne Passed away peacefully 6.1.2020 Aged 66 years Late of Tea Gardens Beloved wife of GEORGE. Loving mother and mother-in-law of BRENDAN & JADE, & TAMMIE. Much loved grandmother of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law & aunt to the STILES Families. Relatives and Friends of CHRISTENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this FRIDAY 10.1.2020 at 2:00pm. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020