Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcastle Jockey Club
Chris "LEMONS" PATON


1955 - 2020
Chris "LEMONS" PATON Notice
PATON

Chris "LEMONS "

09/03/1955-23/02/2020 aged 64 years

Formerly of Merewether 

Loved son of Jack and Kath - both deceased

Adored brother of Les and Penny, John, Ann and Garry Hartney, Lou and Cate

Best fun uncle to Mark, Amanda, Zali and Maya, Veronica, Joel and Lachlan, Zoe, Scott, Mackenzie and Elizabeth, Jodi, Caitlin and Hamish

A private family service was held on 27/02/2020

A PUBLIC CELEBRATION of Chris's life will be held on Saturday 14th March at Newcastle Jockey Club from 12-5pm

Food will be provided by Hamilton Hawks Rugby club and drinks may be bought at the bar

Everyone who knew and loved Chris is welcome to join his family and friends to share memories, tales and laughs

Bryan Reid

0243415000
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
