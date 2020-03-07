|
PATON
Chris "LEMONS "
09/03/1955-23/02/2020 aged 64 years
Formerly of Merewether
Loved son of Jack and Kath - both deceased
Adored brother of Les and Penny, John, Ann and Garry Hartney, Lou and Cate
Best fun uncle to Mark, Amanda, Zali and Maya, Veronica, Joel and Lachlan, Zoe, Scott, Mackenzie and Elizabeth, Jodi, Caitlin and Hamish
A private family service was held on 27/02/2020
A PUBLIC CELEBRATION of Chris's life will be held on Saturday 14th March at Newcastle Jockey Club from 12-5pm
Food will be provided by Hamilton Hawks Rugby club and drinks may be bought at the bar
Everyone who knew and loved Chris is welcome to join his family and friends to share memories, tales and laughs
Bryan Reid
