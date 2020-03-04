|
|
FIBBENS CHRIS 26th February 2020 Late of Dungog Formerly of Allynbrook, Lake Macquarie & Newcastle Aged 73 years Loved Husband of the late JUDI FIBBENS. Dear Father of DAMIEN, JAMIE & RYAN. Loved Grandfather of their families. Brother of MICHAEL Relatives and friends of CHRIS are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Dungog MONDAY (9.3.2020) at 10 o'clock. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020