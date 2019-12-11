|
|
THOMPSON (nee Halloran) CHERYL DIANNE Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
9th December 2019
Late of Lambton
Formerly of Toronto
Aged 71 Years
Dearly loved wife of ROBERT. Much loved and adored mother and mother in law of MARK and BERNADETTE, SALLY and GLENN. Cherished nanna of EMMA, WILLIAM, THOMAS and OLIVER. Loved sister of MAX and HELEN.
The relatives and friends of CHERYL are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donation to HMRI may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019