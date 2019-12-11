Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd.
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL DIANNE THOMPSON

Add a Memory
CHERYL DIANNE THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON (nee Halloran) CHERYL DIANNE Passed away peacefully

surrounded by her loving family

9th December 2019

Late of Lambton

Formerly of Toronto

Aged 71 Years



Dearly loved wife of ROBERT. Much loved and adored mother and mother in law of MARK and BERNADETTE, SALLY and GLENN. Cherished nanna of EMMA, WILLIAM, THOMAS and OLIVER. Loved sister of MAX and HELEN.



The relatives and friends of CHERYL are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY 13th December 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donation to HMRI may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERYL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -