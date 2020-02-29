|
|
BROWN CHARLES WALTER JOHN Late of Fishing Point
Aged 82 Years
Beloved husband of Dot. Loved father of Kim and Jo. Father in law of Rob. Loving grandfather of Erin, Laura, Bec, Tom, Emily and Sarah. Great grandfather of Luci. Sadly missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of CHARLES' Life to be conducted in the Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this TUESDAY 3rd March 2020 at 1.30pm. Followed by interment in the park grounds.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020