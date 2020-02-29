Home
Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES WALTER JOHN BROWN

Add a Memory
CHARLES WALTER JOHN BROWN Notice
BROWN CHARLES WALTER JOHN Late of Fishing Point

Aged 82 Years



Beloved husband of Dot. Loved father of Kim and Jo. Father in law of Rob. Loving grandfather of Erin, Laura, Bec, Tom, Emily and Sarah. Great grandfather of Luci. Sadly missed by family and friends.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of CHARLES' Life to be conducted in the Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this TUESDAY 3rd March 2020 at 1.30pm. Followed by interment in the park grounds.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -