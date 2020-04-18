Home
Charles Robert "Charlie - Chas" DODT

Charles Robert "Charlie - Chas" DODT Notice
DODT Charles Robert "Charlie - Chas" 18th July 1952 to

7th April 2020

Loving husband and best friend of Janice. Treasured by his children Shaye and Stuart, Kendall and Jonathan, Brenna and Matt, Charles and Avril. Adored Pa to Benjamin, Jerrod, Elka, Darcy, Cooper, Blair and Charlie. Much loved son of Betty and Charlie (Dec'd), big brother, brother-in-law, and uncle.

Forever remembered for his cheeky wit, contentment and gentle soul.

Privately farewelled in accordance with current restrictions.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
