HOULTON Chad Robert Late of Hamilton South
Formerly Swansea
Passed unexpectedly
28th February 2020
Aged 50 years
Dearly loved father of Hollie-Jane. Much loved son of Beverlee and Philip Curtis, and Gary Houlton (dec'd). An adored brother, brother-in-law and step-brother to Cherie and Mick, Ricky and Tracy, Gary John (dec'd), Cindy, Todd, Chantelle and Rob, David, Steven, and Susan. A beloved uncle to many.
The family and friends of Chad are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 12th March 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020