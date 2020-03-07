Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Chad Robert HOULTON

Chad Robert HOULTON Notice
HOULTON Chad Robert Late of Hamilton South

Formerly Swansea

Passed unexpectedly

28th February 2020

Aged 50 years



Dearly loved father of Hollie-Jane. Much loved son of Beverlee and Philip Curtis, and Gary Houlton (dec'd). An adored brother, brother-in-law and step-brother to Cherie and Mick, Ricky and Tracy, Gary John (dec'd), Cindy, Todd, Chantelle and Rob, David, Steven, and Susan. A beloved uncle to many.



The family and friends of Chad are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 12th March 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
