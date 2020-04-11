Home
Cedric Fred REYNOLDS

REYNOLDS CEDRIC "Fred" Aged 67 years Passed away suddenly on 12th February 2020 Adored and loving husband of Fay, father and grandfather of Adrian and Amy, Ella, Joshua, Corey, Elsie and Jacob. Son-in-law of Joan and Bob (Dec) Smith. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Adrian, David (Dec), Robyn and Karen and their Families. Fred was laid to rest on 28th February, 2020 at a private Funeral with close family, friends and work colleagues. Fay thanks those who attended the service and who have shared their memories of Fred and condolences. Loved by all. Fred will be greatly missed but with us always.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
