White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Catherine LAWRANCE

Catherine LAWRANCE Notice
LAWRANCE Catherine 11th December 2019

Late of Waratah, formerly of Coal Point.



Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Duncan, Jan And Jim, Judith and Michael, David and Pam. Adored grandma and great grandma.

Forever in our hearts.



Aged 93 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Catherine's life this Tuesday, 17th December 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
