|
|
LAWRANCE Catherine 11th December 2019
Late of Waratah, formerly of Coal Point.
Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Duncan, Jan And Jim, Judith and Michael, David and Pam. Adored grandma and great grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Aged 93 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Catherine's life this Tuesday, 17th December 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
