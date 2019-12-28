Home
White Lady Funerals
599/601 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4947 7507
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Catherine Anne SCOTT

Catherine Anne SCOTT Notice
SCOTT (Thomson) Catherine Anne Passed away

peacefully

surrounded by loving family

25th December 2019

Late of Valentine

Formerly of Wagga Wagga



Aged 58



Loving mother of Georgia. Much loved daughter of Fay and Bob. Loved sister of Sue (dec'd), Vicki and Roslyn. Dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews.



Forever in all our hearts



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cathy's life this Thursday 2nd January 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 9am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
