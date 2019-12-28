|
|
SCOTT (Thomson) Catherine Anne Passed away
peacefully
surrounded by loving family
25th December 2019
Late of Valentine
Formerly of Wagga Wagga
Aged 58
Loving mother of Georgia. Much loved daughter of Fay and Bob. Loved sister of Sue (dec'd), Vicki and Roslyn. Dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews.
Forever in all our hearts
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cathy's life this Thursday 2nd January 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 9am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019