C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
chapel of The Calvary Retirement Community,
Cessnock
Catharina ZWITSER
ZWITSER Catharina "Katie" Passed away peacefully 27-12-2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Mulbring Loving mother to Catharina, Cor and Cherie. Much loved grandmother to Michael, Shane and Damon and an adored great grandmother. Family and friends of Katie are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the chapel of The Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock this Saturday, 4-1-2020 at 11:30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
