|
|
DIGGINS Carol Anne Passed away
surrounded by her
loving family
16th March 2020
Late of Bolton Point
Aged 65 Years
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicole and Jamie, Kelly and Scott, Glen and Amanda, Samantha and Andrew. Adored nan of Big Bella, Cameryn, Tayah, Little Bella, Lincoln, Lucah, Scarlett and soon to be Little Joey. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Love You to the
Moon and Back
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CAROL's life this TUESDAY 24th March 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020