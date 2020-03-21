Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Carol Anne DIGGINS

Carol Anne DIGGINS Notice
DIGGINS Carol Anne Passed away

surrounded by her

loving family

16th March 2020

Late of Bolton Point

Aged 65 Years



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicole and Jamie, Kelly and Scott, Glen and Amanda, Samantha and Andrew. Adored nan of Big Bella, Cameryn, Tayah, Little Bella, Lincoln, Lucah, Scarlett and soon to be Little Joey. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Love You to the

Moon and Back



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of CAROL's life this TUESDAY 24th March 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
