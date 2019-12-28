Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Milson Street
Charlestown
CAROL ANN FAIRLEIGH

CAROL ANN FAIRLEIGH Notice
FAIRLEIGH CAROL ANN Late of Kahibah

Aged 74 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Neville. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa, Tina, Adam and Sarah. Loving Grandma of Jacob, Olivia and Grace. Loved sister of Suzanne Judd and good friend to many.



Relatives and friends of Carol are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown, this Tuesday morning 31st December 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. A private interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
