Barbara King Funeral Director
7 Terrigal Street
Morisset, New South Wales 2264
4973 1513
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Ryhope
Carla Maree KEMP


1961 - 2020
Carla Maree KEMP Notice
KEMP (TROVATO) Carla Maree [[CANMHSE5981]]

Late of Wangi Wangi

1.10.1961 - 24.2.2020

Adored Daughter of Mick & Val, Cherished Sister of Phillip (dec'd) and Jason. Wife of Neil, much loved mother to Alesha, Deanne and Michael and Very Cherished Nan to Her grand children. Loved and Adored Aunty and Friend.

The relatives and friends of Carla are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 10am Today Monday

2.3.2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.





logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
