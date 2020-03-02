|
|
KEMP (TROVATO) Carla Maree [[CANMHSE5981]]
Late of Wangi Wangi
1.10.1961 - 24.2.2020
Adored Daughter of Mick & Val, Cherished Sister of Phillip (dec'd) and Jason. Wife of Neil, much loved mother to Alesha, Deanne and Michael and Very Cherished Nan to Her grand children. Loved and Adored Aunty and Friend.
The relatives and friends of Carla are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 10am Today Monday
2.3.2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2020