DAWBER CAMILLE MARY Passed away
peacefully
29th March 2020
Late of Hillsborough
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved wife of JOHN. Much loved mother and mother in law of MICHAEL and SUSAN, TRACEY and JULIAN, LLOYD and REBECCA, LANCE and MARION. Loving Nana of NATHAN, BRYCE, BROOKE, CAMERON, MOLLY, RACHEL, THEO, NIKLAUS, and NELSON.
The relatives and friends of CAMILLE are advised that her funeral has taken place privately. A public Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020