Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for CAMILLE DAWBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAMILLE MARY DAWBER

Add a Memory
CAMILLE MARY DAWBER Notice
DAWBER CAMILLE MARY Passed away

peacefully

29th March 2020

Late of Hillsborough

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of JOHN. Much loved mother and mother in law of MICHAEL and SUSAN, TRACEY and JULIAN, LLOYD and REBECCA, LANCE and MARION. Loving Nana of NATHAN, BRYCE, BROOKE, CAMERON, MOLLY, RACHEL, THEO, NIKLAUS, and NELSON.



The relatives and friends of CAMILLE are advised that her funeral has taken place privately. A public Memorial will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAMILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -