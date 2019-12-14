|
|
MACFADYEN Cameron Aged 57 years
Late of Canberra
Formerly of Newcastle
Cherished son of Margaret. Devoted father of Vincent, Genevieve and Jack. Dearly loved brother of Bonnie and brother-in-law of Roger. Much loved uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of CAMERON's life to be held in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this FRIDAY 20th December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019