Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park,
405 Cessnock Rd,
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cameron MACFADYEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cameron MACFADYEN

Add a Memory
Cameron MACFADYEN Notice
MACFADYEN Cameron Aged 57 years



Late of Canberra

Formerly of Newcastle



Cherished son of Margaret. Devoted father of Vincent, Genevieve and Jack. Dearly loved brother of Bonnie and brother-in-law of Roger. Much loved uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of CAMERON's life to be held in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this FRIDAY 20th December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cameron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -