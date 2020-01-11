|
|
CHAMPNESS Calvin Keith 'Cal'
'Cams Wharf Boat Hire'
Late of Caves Beach
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
7th January, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved father & father-in-law of Debra, Calvin, Linda, Malvin & Jessica, and Robert. Loved and adored grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Cal are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 15th January, 2020 service commencing at 10am.
'A Life Lived In The Sun'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020