Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Calvin Keith CHAMPNESS

Calvin Keith CHAMPNESS Notice
CHAMPNESS Calvin Keith 'Cal'

'Cams Wharf Boat Hire'

Late of Caves Beach

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

7th January, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved father & father-in-law of Debra, Calvin, Linda, Malvin & Jessica, and Robert. Loved and adored grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Cal are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 15th January, 2020 service commencing at 10am.



'A Life Lived In The Sun'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
