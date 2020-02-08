|
POTTS CAITLIN GRACE MAREE Late of Hamilton South
Aged 19 Years
Treasured daughter of Julie and Ian. Cherished sister of Hannah and Yasmin. Dearly loved grandaughter of Joan and John Fitzgerald and Joyce and Aln Potts (both dec'd). Much loved by Harry. Sadly missed by all her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and her many friends.
Relatives and friends of CAITLIN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Hamilton on TUESDAY, 11th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020