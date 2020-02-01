|
|
ANGELOZZI BRUNO Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2020
Late of
North Lambton
Aged 86 Years
Beloved husband of Laura. Loving father and father in law of Paul and Sue, Michael, and Rodney. Loving nonno to Hannah and Jordan. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BRUNO'S Life on THURSDAY, 6th February 2020 to be conducted at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street Hamilton at 10:30am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020