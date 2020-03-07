|
|
MESSMER Dr Bruce Anthony Aged 91 Years
of Morpeth
late of Largs
Beloved husband of MARIE. Previously married to PAM (dec). Loved father of RUTH, BETH and ANDREW and step father of JANE and HILTON, ANGELA and GLENN. A much loved Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bruce passed away peacefully at Maitland Hospital on Wednesday in the presence of his family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 10th March, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020