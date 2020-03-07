Home
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St James Anglican Church
Tank St
Morpeth
Dr Bruce Anthony MESSMER

Dr Bruce Anthony MESSMER Notice
MESSMER Dr Bruce Anthony Aged 91 Years

of Morpeth

late of Largs

Beloved husband of MARIE. Previously married to PAM (dec). Loved father of RUTH, BETH and ANDREW and step father of JANE and HILTON, ANGELA and GLENN. A much loved Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bruce passed away peacefully at Maitland Hospital on Wednesday in the presence of his family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 10th March, 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
