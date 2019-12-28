|
GLUSZKIEWICZ BRONISLAW 'BRUNO'
Late of Jesmond
Aged 97 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Michalina (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Paul, John and Vera. Loving Pop of Karen, Danny and Sharlene and great Pop to their families.
Relatives and friends of Bruno are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Monday morning 30th December 2019, funeral service commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery.
May He Rest In Peace
In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019