Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Hamilton
BRONISLAW "BRUNO" GLUSZKIEWICZ

GLUSZKIEWICZ BRONISLAW 'BRUNO'

Late of Jesmond

Aged 97 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Michalina (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Paul, John and Vera. Loving Pop of Karen, Danny and Sharlene and great Pop to their families.



Relatives and friends of Bruno are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Monday morning 30th December 2019, funeral service commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery.



May He Rest In Peace

In God's Care



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
