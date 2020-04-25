Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Brian Sydes


1924 - 2020
Brian Sydes Notice
NX 266343 Sydes Brian

21.07.1924 - 18.04.2020

Aged 95 years



A Queenslander



Dearly loved son of the late James and Anastasia Sydes, Coorparoo Brisbane. Brother to the late Kevin Sydes, James Sydes, Doreen Donnelly and Joan Fallon.

Dearly loved husband of Josephine 'Nan' (dec'd) and much loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Ron, Frances and Paul, Helen and Bruce, and Brendan. Loving Poppy of Joseph, Phillip, Jack and Evan, Brian will be greatly missed by his immediate and extended family.



A champion athlete, and Cadet Sgt 2nd Platoon, St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace, Brisbane. Bundaberg darts champion and ultra-competitive golfer and 'burglar'.



RAAF WW11, Warrant Officer-Navigator, Lancasters, Bomber-Command. Based in UK. Last of his Aussie crew. Retired Commonwealth Bank Officer.



The family would like to sincerely thank the staff, volunteers and residents of St Francis Aged Care Facilitiy, Eleebana. Dr Lesley Dunkley, Dr Paul Chee, Dr Andre Van der Westhuizen, Dr Arjun Jeganathan, and their staff for their compassion, care and support provided to Brian.



The relatives and friends of Brian are advised that his cremation took place privately in accordance with his wishes. His ashes will be scattered Anzac Day 2021 at the board ride out at Coolangatta.



Brian has now played the perfect round of golf, and is enjoying a XXXX and bundy chaser at the 19th.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
