WILKS BRIAN RUSSELL Aged 83 Years
of Closebourne Village, Morpeth
Beloved husband of CAROL. Much loved father and father in law of KAREN and STEVE, MATTHEW and CINDY, PAUL and ROCHELLE, PETER, DAVID and CASANDRA. Adored Grandpa of SOPHIE, CALLUM, REMY, CHARLOTTE, HARVEY, ELLA, GABRIELLE and ISABELLE.
Due to the current COVID19 restrictions Brian's family wish to advise that a private service will take place.
Donations in Brian's memory can be made via
https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/carolwilks
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020