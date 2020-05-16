Home
To be announced at a later date
BRIAN RUSSELL WILKS

BRIAN RUSSELL WILKS Notice
WILKS BRIAN RUSSELL Aged 83 Years

of Closebourne Village, Morpeth

Beloved husband of CAROL. Much loved father and father in law of KAREN and STEVE, MATTHEW and CINDY, PAUL and ROCHELLE, PETER, DAVID and CASANDRA. Adored Grandpa of SOPHIE, CALLUM, REMY, CHARLOTTE, HARVEY, ELLA, GABRIELLE and ISABELLE.

Due to the current COVID19 restrictions Brian's family wish to advise that a private service will take place.

Donations in Brian's memory can be made via

https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/carolwilks



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
