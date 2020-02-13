Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Highway
Belmont
JONES Brian Late of Swansea

Formery of Cardiff

Passed away

7th February 2020

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Carole (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Jeanette, Brett and Tracey, Kerry and Beverley. Adored Pop and Pop Pop. Loved brother of Thomas, Marie and Sue.



The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Highway Belmont on Friday 14th February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm



In lieu of flowers family request that donations please be made to Kids With Cancer at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
