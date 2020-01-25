|
GROGAN Brian Benedict 11.03.1936-20.01.2020
Late of Fern Bay, formerly of Woodberry.
Dearly loved wife of Kay. A loving father and father-in-law, grandfather, Great-grandfather, step-father and foster parent, brother, and uncle.
Aged 83
Brian's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Monday (February 03, 2020) commencing at 10:00 am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020