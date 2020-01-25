Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
View Map
Brian Benedict GROGAN


1936 - 2020
Brian Benedict GROGAN Notice
GROGAN Brian Benedict 11.03.1936-20.01.2020



Late of Fern Bay, formerly of Woodberry.



Dearly loved wife of Kay. A loving father and father-in-law, grandfather, Great-grandfather, step-father and foster parent, brother, and uncle.



Aged 83



Brian's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Monday (February 03, 2020) commencing at 10:00 am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
