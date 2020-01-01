|
|
Barton
Brian Gregory
9/4/1932 - 1/1/2019
God saw him getting tired,
and a cure was not to be
So he put his arms around him
and whispered "Come to me"
With tearful eyes we watched him suffer
and saw him slowly fade away
Although we loved him dearly we
could not make him stay
A golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
"He only takes the best"
Sadly missed by loving wife Jan, children Christine & Cindy, and grandchildren Joel, Haylee & Ben.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 1, 2020