Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Barton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brian Barton In Memoriam
Barton

Brian Gregory

9/4/1932 - 1/1/2019

God saw him getting tired,

and a cure was not to be

So he put his arms around him

and whispered "Come to me"

With tearful eyes we watched him suffer

and saw him slowly fade away

Although we loved him dearly we

could not make him stay

A golden heart stopped beating

Hard working hands put to rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

"He only takes the best"

Sadly missed by loving wife Jan, children Christine & Cindy, and grandchildren Joel, Haylee & Ben.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -