David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Belair Baptist Church
130 Garden Grove Parade
Adamstown
Brian ASHBOURNE


1937 - 2020
Brian ASHBOURNE Notice
ASHBOURNE Brian 13 May 1937

23 February 2020



Aged 82 years



Late of Adamstown



Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father and father-in-law. Adored and cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the memorial service in remembrance of BRIAN's life to be held at Belair Baptist Church, 130 Garden Grove Parade, Adamstown this FRIDAY 28th February 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Vulnerable Babies in Zimbabwe Foundation. Collection at the service.



'In God's loving care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
