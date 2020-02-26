|
|
ASHBOURNE Brian 13 May 1937
23 February 2020
Aged 82 years
Late of Adamstown
Dearly loved husband of Val. Loving father and father-in-law. Adored and cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the memorial service in remembrance of BRIAN's life to be held at Belair Baptist Church, 130 Garden Grove Parade, Adamstown this FRIDAY 28th February 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Vulnerable Babies in Zimbabwe Foundation. Collection at the service.
'In God's loving care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020