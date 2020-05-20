Home
BORKA BOZINOVSKI

BORKA BOZINOVSKI Notice
BOZINOVSKI BORKA Late of New Lambton

Aged 92 Years



Beloved wife of Simo (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rodna and Boris (dec), Dimitar and Cveta (dec) and Danka, Ilo and Angelina. Adored baba to Tony, Jenette, Johnny, Steven, Andrew, Amanda and their families. Loved great grandmother / baba to Brandon, Justin, Alex, Dylan, Jak, Thomas, Joshua, Mia, Ashton, Chelsea and Mason.



Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that due to the current restrictions a private Funeral Service will take place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
