|
|
KOLTOVSKI BORIS Late of Mayfield
Aged 76 Years
Beloved husband of Marija (dec). Loving father of Toni, Lila, Stivi and Beti. Much loved father in law of Bale, Mark and Christina. Adoring dedo of Daniel, Monica and Jessica.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend BORIS' Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 4th March 2020 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020