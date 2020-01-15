Home
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church
School Street
Broadmeadow
KACEV BORIS 'BOCO'

Late of

Hamilton South

Aged 83 Years



Beloved husband of Nada. Loving father and father in law of Christine and Larry Kantarovski, Susan and Tony Caponecchia, Diane and Amedeo Angelozzi. Adored dedo of Ben, Alex, Michael, Renaldo, Ruby, Max, Domenic and Josh. Loving brother, brother in law and uncle of Dragan (dec), Lazar (dec), Alex (dec), Tom and their families. Sadly missed by the Kacev, Klochovski, Kotevski, and Sterjovski families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend BORIS' Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
