James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
live streamed at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/
BONNIE FROST

BONNIE FROST Notice
FROST BONNIE Late of Merewether

Passed away

peacefully 1.4.2020

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of Gordon(dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bradley and Joneen, Mark and Jennifer, Vicki and Glen, and Leanne. Adored Nanna of her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



The family wish to advise that a private service for BONNIE will take place at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on MONDAY 6th April 2020 commencing at 11am. The service will be live streamed at

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
