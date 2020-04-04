|
|
FROST BONNIE Late of Merewether
Passed away
peacefully 1.4.2020
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of Gordon(dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bradley and Joneen, Mark and Jennifer, Vicki and Glen, and Leanne. Adored Nanna of her nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family wish to advise that a private service for BONNIE will take place at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on MONDAY 6th April 2020 commencing at 11am. The service will be live streamed at
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020