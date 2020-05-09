Home
POND Beverley Passed away peacefully 29.04.2020 Aged 66 Years Late of Booragul Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of Des. Loving mother to Jeffery. Family and friends of Bev are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park on Wednesday, 06.05.2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Day Oncology Unit at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital may be sent directly to the hospital. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
