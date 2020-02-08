|
|
FRANKIEWICZ BEVERLY JEAN 'BEV'
Passed away peacefully on
7th February 2020
Late of Windale
Formerly of
Cardiff South
Aged 75 Years
Beloved wife of Richie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Lee, Kim, Toni and Luke. Loving nan to Dom, Nicky and Dakota. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and extended families.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BEV'S Life on WEDNESDAY 12th February 2020 to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing at 10:15am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020