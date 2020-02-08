Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:15 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY FRANKIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY JEAN FRANKIEWICZ

Add a Memory
BEVERLY JEAN FRANKIEWICZ Notice
FRANKIEWICZ BEVERLY JEAN 'BEV'

Passed away peacefully on

7th February 2020

Late of Windale

Formerly of

Cardiff South

Aged 75 Years



Beloved wife of Richie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Lee, Kim, Toni and Luke. Loving nan to Dom, Nicky and Dakota. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and extended families.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BEV'S Life on WEDNESDAY 12th February 2020 to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing at 10:15am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -