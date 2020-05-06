|
WATTS Beverly Ann Late of Shortland
Passed away
1st May 2020
Aged 81 years
Loving wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (dec'd), Lee-Ann and Darren Neilson, Jacqueline and Darren Sparks. Loved grandmother of Emma, Brooke, Ashlee. A great-grandmother and Aunt. Sister in-law of Betty Stevens. Good friend of Col and to many.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Bev's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 6th May, 2020 at 2.25pm. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/watts-beverley/.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020