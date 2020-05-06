Home
Beverly Ann WATTS

Beverly Ann WATTS Notice
WATTS Beverly Ann Late of Shortland

Passed away

1st May 2020

Aged 81 years



Loving wife of Jack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (dec'd), Lee-Ann and Darren Neilson, Jacqueline and Darren Sparks. Loved grandmother of Emma, Brooke, Ashlee. A great-grandmother and Aunt. Sister in-law of Betty Stevens. Good friend of Col and to many.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Bev's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 6th May, 2020 at 2.25pm. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/watts-beverley/.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020
