|
|
LARSEN BEVERLEY MARY OLIVE Late of Woodlands Aged Care Wallsend Formerly of Taree and Telarah Aged 82 years Dearly loved wife of BEAU HANNAWAY(dec) and ARTHUR LARSEN(dec). Much loved mother of TONY(dec), DOUGLAS, MICHELE, FIONA(dec), ZOE, JOEL and their families. Most loved grandma Bev to 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the HANNAWAY, COONEY and LARSEN families. Relatives and friends of BEV are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be conducted in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Gardens Anderson Drive, Beresfield this SATURDAY morning 18th January 2020 commencing at 11am. Followed by a Graveside Service in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens 183 Pampoolah Road, Pampoolah via Taree on MONDAY 20th January 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020