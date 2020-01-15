Home
Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Gardens
Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens
183 Pampoolah Road
Pampoolah
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley LARSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Mary Olive LARSEN

Add a Memory
Beverley Mary Olive LARSEN Notice
LARSEN BEVERLEY MARY OLIVE Late of Woodlands Aged Care Wallsend Formerly of Taree and Telarah Aged 82 years Dearly loved wife of BEAU HANNAWAY(dec) and ARTHUR LARSEN(dec). Much loved mother of TONY(dec), DOUGLAS, MICHELE, FIONA(dec), ZOE, JOEL and their families. Most loved grandma Bev to 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the HANNAWAY, COONEY and LARSEN families. Relatives and friends of BEV are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be conducted in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Gardens Anderson Drive, Beresfield this SATURDAY morning 18th January 2020 commencing at 11am. Followed by a Graveside Service in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens 183 Pampoolah Road, Pampoolah via Taree on MONDAY 20th January 2020 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -