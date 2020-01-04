|
|
RAE BEVERLEY JOAN 'BEV'
Aged 84 Years
of Tarro
Dearly loved wife of the late BILL RAE. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of RONNIE and IRENE, NEIL and KIM. Cherished Nan of NATHAN and HAYLEY, JENNA and BRENT, and Great Nan of REMY and LILAH (both resting in peace) and ARIA.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BEV's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 7th January, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Hunter Hospital Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit may be left at the chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020