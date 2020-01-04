Home
Services
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLEY RAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLEY JOAN RAE

Add a Memory
BEVERLEY JOAN RAE Notice
RAE BEVERLEY JOAN 'BEV'

Aged 84 Years

of Tarro

Dearly loved wife of the late BILL RAE. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of RONNIE and IRENE, NEIL and KIM. Cherished Nan of NATHAN and HAYLEY, JENNA and BRENT, and Great Nan of REMY and LILAH (both resting in peace) and ARIA.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BEV's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 7th January, 2020 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Hunter Hospital Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit may be left at the chapel.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -