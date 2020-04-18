|
WATSON Betty Passed away peacefully 07.04.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of TOM (dec'd). Loving mother to GLENN and DELEIS and mother-in-law to TANYA. Much loved grandma to CHERIE and DEAN and nanny to SHANNON. A caring great grandma and great great grandma. A loved and respected member of the McCORD and WATSON families. Family and friends of BETTY are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place in accordance with her wishes. BETTY'S family would like to thank all relatives and friends for being part of her life. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020