Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty WATSON

Add a Memory
Betty WATSON Notice
WATSON Betty Passed away peacefully 07.04.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of TOM (dec'd). Loving mother to GLENN and DELEIS and mother-in-law to TANYA. Much loved grandma to CHERIE and DEAN and nanny to SHANNON. A caring great grandma and great great grandma. A loved and respected member of the McCORD and WATSON families. Family and friends of BETTY are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place in accordance with her wishes. BETTY'S family would like to thank all relatives and friends for being part of her life. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -