BROCK Betty Margaret Passed away peacefully 14th January 2020, Late of Lake Cathie and formally of Caves Beach.
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Ross and Wendy (dec), Grandmother to Lauren, Stephanie and Kristie, great grandmother to many children and favorite aunty to Helen and Helen.
'Aged 91 years'
The relatives and friends of Betty are respectfully invited to attend a service of thankgiving to celebrate her life to be held at Palmdale Memorial Park Cemetery, Palmdale Road, Ourimbah on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 20, 2020