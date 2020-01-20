Home
Services
Mark G Hammond Funerals
67A Bold Street
Laurieton, New South Wales 2443
(02) 6559 5999
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmdale Memorial Park Cemetery
Palmdale Road
Ourimbah
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty BROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Margaret BROCK

Add a Memory
Betty Margaret BROCK Notice
BROCK Betty Margaret Passed away peacefully 14th January 2020, Late of Lake Cathie and formally of Caves Beach.

Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Ross and Wendy (dec), Grandmother to Lauren, Stephanie and Kristie, great grandmother to many children and favorite aunty to Helen and Helen.

'Aged 91 years'

The relatives and friends of Betty are respectfully invited to attend a service of thankgiving to celebrate her life to be held at Palmdale Memorial Park Cemetery, Palmdale Road, Ourimbah on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -