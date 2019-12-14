Home
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Betty Leila HAZELTON

Betty Leila HAZELTON Notice
HAZELTON Betty Leila Passed away

peacefully

30th November 2019

Late of Speers Point

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janine, Joanne and Clayton, Kim and Peter, Ross and Frances. Adored nanna of Alex and Alex, Christopher and Jasmine, Sabina, Kate and Harley, David, Rhiannon and Jordan, Katherine. Much loved great nanna of Louise and Mackenzie.



Forever in our Hearts



In accordance with Betty's wishes a private funeral service has been held.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
