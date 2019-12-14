|
|
HAZELTON Betty Leila Passed away
peacefully
30th November 2019
Late of Speers Point
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janine, Joanne and Clayton, Kim and Peter, Ross and Frances. Adored nanna of Alex and Alex, Christopher and Jasmine, Sabina, Kate and Harley, David, Rhiannon and Jordan, Katherine. Much loved great nanna of Louise and Mackenzie.
Forever in our Hearts
In accordance with Betty's wishes a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019