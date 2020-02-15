|
REYNOLDS (Coles) Betty Fay 22.12.1935-14.02.2020
Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Philip (dec), Les and Yvonne, Steven and Karen, and Allan and Lorna. A cherished Grandma and great-Grandma.
Aged 84 years
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Betty's Life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Wednesday ( February 19, 2020) commencing at 10:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020