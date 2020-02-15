Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
Betty Fay REYNOLDS


1935 - 2020
Betty Fay REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS (Coles) Betty Fay 22.12.1935-14.02.2020



Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Philip (dec), Les and Yvonne, Steven and Karen, and Allan and Lorna. A cherished Grandma and great-Grandma.



Aged 84 years



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Betty's Life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on Wednesday ( February 19, 2020) commencing at 10:00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
