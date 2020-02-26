Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris Street
Wallsend
Betty Falconer GIBBINS

Betty Falconer GIBBINS Notice
GIBBINS (Nee: Curry) Betty Falconer Late of Adamstown Heights

Passed peacefully

20th February 2020

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Ronald William Gibbins. Loving mother of David and Jennifer. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 27th February 2020 service commencing at 12noon.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
