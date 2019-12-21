Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Beryl WILLIAMS

Beryl WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Beryl Late of

Greenmount Gardens

Formerly of Kahibah

Died peacefully

16th December, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of the Late Les Williams. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Trish, Margaret and Chris. Adored grandmother of Peter, Sarah, Nicholas, Timothy, Alice, great grandmother of Tyrese, Callia, Caitlin, and Jarrod. Beryl will be sadly missed by the Williams, Gibbs and McKenzie families.



Family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Monday 23rd December, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
