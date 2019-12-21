|
|
WILLIAMS Beryl Late of
Greenmount Gardens
Formerly of Kahibah
Died peacefully
16th December, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late Les Williams. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Trish, Margaret and Chris. Adored grandmother of Peter, Sarah, Nicholas, Timothy, Alice, great grandmother of Tyrese, Callia, Caitlin, and Jarrod. Beryl will be sadly missed by the Williams, Gibbs and McKenzie families.
Family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Monday 23rd December, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019