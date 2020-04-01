Home
Beryl Lilly FIRKINS


1931 - 2020
Beryl Lilly FIRKINS Notice
FIRKINS Beryl Lilly 24/3/1931 - 31/3/2020 Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Christopher & Margaret. Wonderful Nana to Kathy, Bronny, Lisa, Annalea, Breck, Rory, Michael, Erica & Angus. Great Grandmother to another 8. We will all miss her. Beryl will be remembered as a gentle hand who supported her family through kindness and generosity of spirit. She was happiest either with her family or with a paintbrush in hand. She leaves her presence in a wonderful collection of beautiful artworks. Private burial.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
