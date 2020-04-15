Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl KEDWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Joan KEDWELL

Add a Memory
Beryl Joan KEDWELL Notice
KEDWELL Beryl Joan Late of Garden Suburbs Uniting Care

formerly of Elermore Vale

Passed away

11th April, 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of the Kedwell, England and Dawson families.



A service will be held privately. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Garden Suburbs Uniting Care for their compassion and support provided to Beryl, George and our family over many years.



'Resting in Peace'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -