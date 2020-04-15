|
|
KEDWELL Beryl Joan Late of Garden Suburbs Uniting Care
formerly of Elermore Vale
Passed away
11th April, 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of the Kedwell, England and Dawson families.
A service will be held privately. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Garden Suburbs Uniting Care for their compassion and support provided to Beryl, George and our family over many years.
'Resting in Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020