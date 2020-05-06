Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Private
Beryl Jean RAW

Beryl Jean RAW Notice
RAW Beryl Jean Late of

Hawkins Village

Edgeworth

Passed away

29th April, 2020

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved widow of the late Bill Raw. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Robert, Ray and Alana, Ron and Debbie, Nicole (dec'd) and Sean, Janelle and Tim. Loved grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 15. Sadly missed by the Raw and Cooper families.



The family and friends of Beryl are respectfully advised that her Funeral will take place privately, in accordance with current restrictions.



Beryl's service will be streamed live on Thursday 7th, May, 2020 from 11:50am. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/raw-beryl/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020
