CARTWRIGHT (Johnson) Beryl Grace 22 December 2019
Aged 93 years
Of Stockton
Formerly of Branxton
Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Jannetje, Bruce and Helen, Alan and Rob. Much loved Nan of Marina. Loved sister of Lorna and adored aunty of Bette.
A private cremation has been held as per Beryl's wishes.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebrations of BERYL's Life to be held in the Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on SATURDAY 4/1/20 at 11.00am.
Beryl's family would like to thank the staff of Wescott Aged Care for the care and compassion given to her.
In lieu of flowers donations in Beryl's memory to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019