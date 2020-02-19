|
|
JONES Beryl Gladys Late of Swansea
Formerly of Wickham
Passed peacefully at Tenison Aged Care surrounded by her loving family.
14th February, 2020
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of Danny (dec'd). Loved partner of Alan (Arthur). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Peter, Pamela and Philip, Linda and Robert. Loving grandmother of Kelly, Joshua, Jodie, Kylie, Renee, and Kate, great grandmother of Jayden, Dannii, Kelana, Mia, Bella-Jade, Egan, Ethan, and Sharni. Loved by the Jones, Mace and Matthews families.
The family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Friday 21st February, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020